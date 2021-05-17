The new Basra Operations Commander sets out his priorities

Shafaq News / The new Basra Operations Commander, Maj. Gen., Ali Abdul-Hussein Al-Majidi, announced on Monday his priorities in the Governorate.

Al-Majidi said in a statement "the security services in Basra are working to tighten tribal conflicts so that “they do not take longer time of the security forces work."

He added that "one of the top priorities for managing the security file in Basra is preventing the flow of narcotic substances into Iraqi territory and for weapons to be exclusively in the hands of the state."

"We are keen that our security forces will be present wherever there is turbulent security situation or a danger to the lives of citizens."

The Commander concluded, "We are working hard to develop the intelligence work within our controlled areas, and to create a database for exchanging information with all security agencies."

Yesterday, Sunday, Al-Majidi took his first firm decision; he issued an order prohibiting the entry and exit of any security force from and to Basra, including the Popular Mobilization Forces, without he personally gives an exclusive approval.

It is noteworthy that Al-Majidi took over the duties of Basra Operations Command officially last Thursday, in place of Maj. Gen. Akram Saddam, who was dismissed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.