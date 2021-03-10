The national dialogue is "useless" as long as Iraq's sovereignty is violated, al-Fatah says

Shafaq News / Al-Fatah coalition confirmed that the national dialogue initiative by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will remain "useless" as long as Iraq's sovereignty is violated.

On Monday, Al-Kadhimi called on all political parties to participate in what he called an "open and frank dialogue".

The Kurdistan Region and political parties welcomed this invitation, especially the Sadrist movement and its leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, who stipulated holding it under the UN supervision, and preventing the Ba'ath and terrorist organizations from participating in it.

In a statement, al-Fatah welcomed, "any serious national dialogue, but there is no point of such initiatives before achieving full national sovereignty and the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Iraq."

"It is better for the government to provide effective solutions to the economic crisis, restore the prestige of the state, establish security, provide basic services to citizens, and prepare for the early elections."