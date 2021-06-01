Report

The most prominent terrorist supporting ISIS arrested in Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-01
The most prominent terrorist supporting ISIS arrested in Mosul

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell reported that the most prominent terrorist supporting ISIS cells had been arrested on the left side of Mosul.

The cell said in a statement that accurate intelligence information confirmed the presence of a prominent female terrorist in al-Qadisiyah neighborhood on the left side of Mosul, who held an administrative position in the so-called Diwan Al-Hisbah before the liberation of the ISIS-controlled cities, and is currently one of the most prominent terrorists supporting sleeper cells by providing them with money.

According to the source, the security forces raided the house the terrorist was staying at and arrested her.

