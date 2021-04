Shafaq News / A medical source said on Tuesday that Irfan Al-Hayali, the military advisor of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi contracted the new Corona virus.

According to the Source, Al-Hayali’s health condition is stable.

Irfan Al-Hayali was born in 1956 in Haditha district in Anbar. In 2017 he assumed the position of Minister of Defense.