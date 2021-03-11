The judiciary verifies the testimony of the accused of assassinating Ali Jaseb's father

Shafaq News / Amarah investigation court in Maysan verified today the confessions of the accused in the murder of Jasim Hattab Al-Hiliji, the father of the kidnapped lawyer Ali Jaseb al-Hiliji, after he was arrested by the security authorities hours after the crime.

The Media Center of the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement, "the accused confessed that the victim (who is his aunt's husband) was accusing him of kidnapping his son, which led to disputes that reached to file a complaint against him, indicating that the pressures he was subjected to forced him to kill the victim."

A security source in Maysan reported yesterday that the father of the currently kidnapped lawyer, Ali Jaseb, was killed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified persons riding a motorcycle opened fire in al-Maared area and shot dead Jaseb's father."

Until now, the motives of the crime are still unknown.

The Iraqi lawyer and activist, Ali Jaseb, was kidnapped on October 8, 2019.

A surveillance camera documented the moment of the kidnapping, showing unidentified masked men apprehending him after a woman lured him.