Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The judiciary verifies the testimony of the accused of assassinating Ali Jaseb's father

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-11T10:20:10+0000
The judiciary verifies the testimony of the accused of assassinating Ali Jaseb's father

Shafaq News / Amarah investigation court in Maysan verified today the confessions of the accused in the murder of Jasim Hattab Al-Hiliji, the father of the kidnapped lawyer Ali Jaseb al-Hiliji, after he was arrested by the security authorities hours after the crime.

The Media Center of the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement, "the accused confessed that the victim (who is his aunt's husband) was accusing him of kidnapping his son, which led to disputes that reached to file a complaint against him, indicating that the pressures he was subjected to forced him to kill the victim."

A security source in Maysan reported yesterday that the father of the currently kidnapped lawyer, Ali Jaseb, was killed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified persons riding a motorcycle opened fire in al-Maared area and shot dead Jaseb's father."

Until now, the motives of the crime are still unknown.

The Iraqi lawyer and activist, Ali Jaseb, was kidnapped on October 8, 2019.

A surveillance camera documented the moment of the kidnapping, showing unidentified masked men apprehending him after a woman lured him.

related

A Shiite faction distances itself from A-Hiliji’s murder

Date: 2021-03-11 09:16:59
A Shiite faction distances itself from A-Hiliji’s murder

An officer killed by a drug gang in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-09 19:25:15
An officer killed by a drug gang in Maysan

Maysan: 270 cases of domestic violence in 2020

Date: 2021-02-08 08:41:13
Maysan: 270 cases of domestic violence in 2020

Two earthquakes hit Maysan

Date: 2021-03-11 10:02:46
Two earthquakes hit Maysan

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-16 09:53:43
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Maysan

Maysan might face harsh pandemic days, an official warns

Date: 2021-02-12 11:15:02
Maysan might face harsh pandemic days, an official warns

Al-Kadhimi speaks of a "crime" in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-16 10:29:23
Al-Kadhimi speaks of a "crime" in Maysan

A new COVID-19 Center for children infected with COVID-19 in Maysan

Date: 2021-02-18 11:29:02
A new COVID-19 Center for children infected with COVID-19 in Maysan