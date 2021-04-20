The judiciary issues an order of summoning against a governor for wasting public money, Integrity Commission

Shafaq News / the Iraqi Integrity Commission announced on Tuesday that the judiciary has issued an arrest warrant against the former Director-General of the Health Department in Babel Governorate, and an order of summoning against a former governor

The Commission stated that the two orders were issued against the two officials based on of Article (340) of the Penal Code for wasting public money.

It’s noteworthy that the judiciary had issued multiple arrest warrants and summoning orders against local officials including governors, general directors for wasting public money.