Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The judiciary forms a Commission to monitor disbursing reconstruction funds in Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-18T11:24:39+0000
The judiciary forms a Commission to monitor disbursing reconstruction funds in Mosul

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announced forming a Public Prosecution Commission to monitor the disbursement of reconstruction funds in Mosul.

 The Council's media department said in a statement that the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, received the Governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, today, and the Executive Director of the Supreme Committee for the Reconstruction of Mosul, Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil, and discussed with them combating administrative corruption in the governorate. 

 The statement added that to ensure the safety of disbursing the frozen funds allocated to reconstruct the governorate, the head of the council instructed forming a body of public prosecutors to monitor the disbursement and the companies to which projects will be referred. 

 It is worth noting that the Integrity Commission had revealed embezzlement of these funds cases.

 In September 2018, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning estimated the cost of reconstructing the liberated cities at more than $88 billion.

 In the same year, Kuwait hosted an extensive conference to help Iraq reconstruct these cities, and collected about $30 billion. Howver, most of the funds did not arrive from donor countries due to widespread corruption among influential parties, including armed factions, in Mosul. 

Four years have passed since the liberation of the city, and its reconstruction percentage 30% has not exceeded 30%._

 In October 2019, the UAE and the UNESCO signed an agreement regarding Emirati participation in rebuilding historical monuments in Mosul, by restoring the Great Al-Nuri Mosque, and the Sa`ah and Al-Tahira churches, so that the UAE will become the first country to rebuild Iraq's churches in the world.

related

12 ISIS terrorists killed south of Mosul

Date: 2021-03-09 07:22:04
12 ISIS terrorists killed south of Mosul

A Joint operation strikes ISIS targets west of Mosul

Date: 2021-09-02 08:45:34
A Joint operation strikes ISIS targets west of Mosul

Iraq’ National Security thwarts an ISIS attempt to target Mosul

Date: 2021-01-30 08:59:33
Iraq’ National Security thwarts an ISIS attempt to target Mosul

Mosul train station to be inaugurated soon

Date: 2021-06-06 16:55:23
Mosul train station to be inaugurated soon

Three Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion south of Mosul

Date: 2020-10-11 10:28:19
Three Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion south of Mosul

PMF military point targeted in Mosul

Date: 2021-04-15 10:10:18
PMF military point targeted in Mosul

Firefighting teams rush to Mosul as blazes rage in the forests

Date: 2021-07-06 13:49:32
Firefighting teams rush to Mosul as blazes rage in the forests

One killed and four injured in an attack in Mosul

Date: 2020-11-22 11:32:24
One killed and four injured in an attack in Mosul