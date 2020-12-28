The judiciary dismisses Baghdad's removed governor's petition to return to his post

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Administrative Court rejected on Monday a petition filed by the dismissed governor of Baghdad, Falah Al-Jazaery, to return to the office and resume his duties.

According to the decision, after scrutiny and deliberation, the court decided to reject the petition filed to reverse Baghdad Provincial Council's decision to dismiss him from his duties as governor of Baghdad.

The Baghdad Provincial Council had chosen Muhammad Atta, as governor, instead of Falah Al-Jazaery, after it voted to accept Al-Jazaery's resignation on October 6, 2019.

Al-Jazaery insists that he did not submit his resignation and the council took a decision relying on "something he did not submit".

However, informed sources said that the latter was forced to resign, and the judiciary issued a decision to return him to his post.