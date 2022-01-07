The joint Kurdish delegation arrives at the Sadrist headquarters
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-07T13:51:10+0000
Shafaq News/ The joint Kurdish delegation headed by Hoshyar Zebari arrived on Friday at the headquarters of the Sadrist Movement's political body.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the delegation, which includes members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), will hold talks with the Sadrist bloc about the mechanism of holding the first session of the new Iraqi Parliament.
Sources told our Agency that the joint delegation that arrived in Baghdad today would meet with Shiite and Sunni political forces before Sunday's parliamentary session.
The delegation will discuss several issues, including nominating candidates for the three presidencies and forming the next federal government.