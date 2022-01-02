The investigation into the Jableh massacre is closed, official says
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News / The head of the National Security Agency, Hameed al-Shatri, announced that the investigation into the Jableh massacre is finished.
Al-Shatri said in a statement that several suspects were arrested and kept in custody for investigation, noting that a comprehensive report had been submitted to the Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.
The Security Media Cell said in an official statement that the security forces were pursuing two terrorists in Jableh, north of Babel, and after almost catching them, the terrorists opened fire, injuring members of the force.
However, an investigation had been opened after finding dead bodies in a house in the same area.