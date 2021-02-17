The international community won't allow "Duck Driver" of taking over the Iraqi Prime Ministry, a former MP says

Shafaq News/ The independent Iraqi politician, former MP Mithal Al-Alusi, said today, Wednesday, that the international community would not permit the "duck driver" to claim the Prime Ministry of Iraq.

Al-Alusi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, “Whoever says the duck driver shall be the next prime minister -and everyone knows that this duck is involved in killing Iraqis over IDs- is saying that he does not recognize democracy and the results of the upcoming elections will be programmed in his favor. He wants, through those statements, to demonstrate the Iranian content of this opinion."

"After the October Revolution, during which hundreds of martyrs and thousands were killed, it is not possible to impose a regime of the Wilayat of Faqih in Iraq. This matter is internationally rejected, and the international community will not allow the duck driver to be the next prime minister. Therefore, accepting this matter means isolating Iraq from the world, and the Iraqis will pay the price for that."

Al-Sadr's armed factions are accused of committing widespread violations during the era of sectarian violence in Iraq between 2006 and 2008. They reportedly used a car, known locally as "Al-Batta", to kidnap the Sunni opponents to neutralize them.