The international coalition expresses its support to the Iraqi air forces

Shafaq News / The international coalition led by the United States of America expressed on Monday its support for the Iraqi forces, especially in the field of using air force.

A statement issued by the Office of the Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, reported that the latter received the deputy commander of the International Coalition, Kevin Copsey, and discussed cooperation between Iraq and the international coalition in the field of combating terrorism and enhancing security and intelligence coordination.

Copsey pointed out that there are no military units on Iraqi lands, and that the work of the international coalition is limited to providing advice only, stressing, "the international coalition supports the Iraqi forces in their mission to eliminate the remnants of ISIS terrorist cells, especially in the field of using air force, as well as building and raising Iraqi military capabilities and training of security forces. "



