Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The intelligence agency thwarts two explosions targeting the Global Coalition

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-15T16:07:48+0000
The intelligence agency thwarts two explosions targeting the Global Coalition

Shafaq News/ The intelligence detachments thwarted an attempt to target the Global Coalition's logistics convoys in Al-Diwaniyah.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the intelligence agency located a homemade explosive device that was connected to a mobile device in Al-Diwaniyah Governorate, specifically near al-Nakhla bridge.

The statement indicated that the bomb squads rushed to the scene and dismantled the explosive device.

However, another explosive device was found ten meters away from the first one, and was safely dismantled.

The Global Coalition convoys are being frequently targeted while crossing southern and central governorates, Baghdad, and the western region.

related

Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-08-05 17:13:00
Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah

An IED attack on a logistic convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-01-31 15:06:04
An IED attack on a logistic convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

The Global Coalition’s OTH forces complete its mission in Iraq, return to their base in Kuwait

Date: 2021-08-07 17:52:54
The Global Coalition’s OTH forces complete its mission in Iraq, return to their base in Kuwait

A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-03 11:32:21
A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Diwaniyah

At a value of 2billion dinars, 42 pending projects in al-Diwaniyah, official revealed

Date: 2021-04-07 12:43:07
At a value of 2billion dinars, 42 pending projects in al-Diwaniyah, official revealed

The Global Coalition provides Iraqi security forces with new equipment

Date: 2021-03-19 14:34:54
The Global Coalition provides Iraqi security forces with new equipment

Protests resumed in al-Diwaniyah for the fourth day in a row

Date: 2021-03-06 14:07:48
Protests resumed in al-Diwaniyah for the fourth day in a row

EOD squads on al-Diwaniyah international road to secure the Coalition's convoys

Date: 2021-04-13 12:48:58
EOD squads on al-Diwaniyah international road to secure the Coalition's convoys