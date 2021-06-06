The intelligence agency seizes 30 explosive devices in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi intelligence agency announced arresting a sleeper terrorist cell in Kirkuk and a terrorist in Diyala.

The agency said in a statement that its detachments were able to arrest a four-member sleeper cell that provides logistical support for ISIS terrorists in Kirkuk.

The agency’s detachments also managed to seize 30 explosive devices of different types from ISIS remnants in al-Waleed border crossing, and were safely detonated by the bomb squad.

In Diyala, a terrorist was arrested after the agency provided the Diyala operations command with information about his location in Mandali.