The intelligence agency dismantles three bombs in Babel governorate
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-21T10:43:44+0000
Shafaq News/ The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency thwarted an attempt to target logistics convoys of the Global Coalition in Babel Governorate.
The agency said in a statement that two bombs were planted on the highway near a highway, while and the third near Bridge 13, noting that all the bombs were detonated on the spot by the bomb squads.
Meanwhile, the Baghdad Operations Command announced seizing two explosive belts, explosive devices, and bombs hidden in the Al-Nabai area, north of Baghdad.
