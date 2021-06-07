Report

The intelligence agency arrests al-Tamim neighborhood explosion perpetrators

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-07T12:32:04+0000
The intelligence agency arrests al-Tamim neighborhood explosion perpetrators

Shafaq News / The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency arrested today the perpetrators of the al-Tamim neighborhood explosion two weeks ago.

On May 23, 2021, a car bomb exploded in al-Tamim neighborhood in Nineveh Governorate, killing several civilians. 

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that a specialized work team was formed by order of the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Undersecretary in the Ministry of Interior. 

The statement noted that the terrorist group responsible for the attack consisted of three terrorists, whose hideout was located by the security forces, noting that the perpetrators did not use the old-fashioned way to booby trap the vehicle that exploded last week. 

Instead, refrigerant oxygen bottles and kerosene and gasoline bottles were used.

The cell indicated that the perpetrators are wanted under the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

