The incoming cabinet's focus will be corruption and services, al-Sudani tells Plasschaert

Shafaq News/ The incoming cabinet will focus on combating corruption and addressing the shortage in services, Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani told the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in a meeting on Sunday.

The meeting, according to a readout al-Sudani's office issued, touched upon the situation in Iraq and cooperation prospects with the United Nations missions.

Al-Sudani said that his government will focus on improving the services and combating corruption, while lending priority to youth affairs, minorities, and human rights.

The government, al-Sudani added, will pursue a balanced approach to the country's foreign policy that maintains Iraq's sovereignty.

Plasschaert congratulated al-Sudani for his appointment and asserted the support of the United Nations mission in Iraq to his government.