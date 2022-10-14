Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-14T20:53:32+0000
The inauguration of President Abdel Latif Rashid is to be held next Sunday

Shafaq News/ An informed source revealed the date of the inauguration of President-elect Abdel Latif Rashid.

The source told Shafak News Agency; Rashid will officially assume his position next Sunday in an inauguration at the Al-Salam Presidency Palace.

On Thursday, Iraqi lawmakers elected former minister Abdul Latif Rashid as the country’s next President, taking an essential step toward ending a crippling political vacuum.

Latif, 78, was elected with a vote of 162 out of 261 votes cast. He served as water resources minister from 2003 until 2010 and has been an advisor to the head of state since.

Outgoing President Barham Saleh lost with 99 votes.

