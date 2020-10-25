The high Commission for Human Rights addresses Baghdad protestors in a message

Shafaq News / The High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq addressed the protestors in a message, on Sunday.

The commission said in a brief statement received by Shafaq News agency that it, "calls on the demonstrators to maintain the peaceful demonstrations and not allow those who want to divert them to do so, and to abide by the places designated for demonstrations".

Earlier today, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced on Sunday that 32 officers and members of the security forces had been injured after being targeted by demonstrators with hand grenades in Baghdad.

For his part, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the government to open roads and restore the prestige of the state.

the security services in Baghdad tightened their measures at the western and eastern entrances to the capital, in conjunction with the October 25 anniversary demonstrations.