The head of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq receives the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-06T10:37:00+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq, Faeq Zeidan, discussed today with the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Ali Reza Günay, the file of the convicted and wanted Turks in Iraq. The Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement that the council's president, Judge Faiq Zeidan, received today, the Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Ali Reza Günay, where they discussed the cases of Turkish citizens who are convicted or wanted by the judiciary. It is worth noting that there is a group of Turkish citizens who fought alongside ISIS and were arrested by the Iraqi forces, and sentenced to prison or death.

