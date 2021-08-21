The head of the Saladin Tribal Senate withdraws from the electoral race 

Shafaq News/ The head of the Saladin Tribal Sheikh's Congress, Sheikh Khamis al-Jabbara, announced his withdrawal from the parliamentary elections.

Al-Jabbara told Shafaq News Agency, "I announce my withdrawal from the electoral competition within the third constituency in Saladin, because the electoral competition and its illegal means does not suit us."

"The participation in the elections is a loss for every social status instead of any other gains," adding, "We will not resort to illegal ways and deceive the masses who are striving to defend their legitimate rights."

It is noteworthy that Khamis al-Jabara is a candidate in the third electoral district in Saladin, which includes the districts of Baiji, al-Alam, and Tikrit.

It has 285,555 voters and the candidates are competing to win four seats.