The head of the Sadrist movement meets the French ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The head of the Sadrist movement's political body, Ahmed Al-Mutairi, received today the French ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier.

According to a statement by the movement, Al-Mutairi welcomed the visit of the French ambassador, and reviewed the nature of the strong relationship between the two friendly countries at various levels.

During the meeting, Al-Mutairi touched on the "importance of the next political stage for the Iraqi people, as they look forward to a government that meets its aspirations."

For his part, the French Ambassador expressed his contentment for visiting the political body of the Sadrist movement and meeting its head, indicating that his country is looking forward to more cooperation and bilateral understanding between the two countries in all fields.