The head of the PMF's 87th regiment injured in al-Zummar attack

Date: 2022-04-15T20:31:08+0000
The head of the PMF's 87th regiment injured in al-Zummar attack

Shafaq News / Preliminary information revealed that the head of the PMF's 87th regiment was injured in the drone attack that targeted al-Zummar sub-district, Nineveh, a security source reported.

Earlier today, an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) reportedly struck a site of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF).

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an unidentified UAV attacked the headquarters of the PMF's 87th regiment in al-Zummar sub-district, Nineveh. 

According to the source, two PMF fighters were injured in the attack without revealing further details.

