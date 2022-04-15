The head of the PMF's 87th regiment injured in al-Zummar attack

Shafaq News / Preliminary information revealed that the head of the PMF's 87th regiment was injured in the drone attack that targeted al-Zummar sub-district, Nineveh, a security source reported.

Earlier today, an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) reportedly struck a site of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF).

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an unidentified UAV attacked the headquarters of the PMF's 87th regiment in al-Zummar sub-district, Nineveh.

According to the source, two PMF fighters were injured in the attack without revealing further details.