The head of the National Security Service arrives in Wasit governorate

Shafaq News / The head of the National Security Service (NSS), Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, arrived, on Wednesday, in Wasit Governorate to assess the recent bloody events, as requested by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

In a statement received by Shafaq News, the NSS said that Al-Asadi "arrived in Wasit to assess the repercussions and circumstances of the security events that accompanied the demonstrations in the governorate."

He added, "This came on the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

The widespread violence has accompanied public protests calling for the dismissal of the government in Wasit governorate on Tuesday.

According to the numbers of the Security Media Cell, the violence left a civilian dead and more than 150 wounded, most of them security personnel, during violent confrontations between demonstrators and security forces.