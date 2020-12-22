The head of the National Security Agency arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News / The head of the National Security Agency, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, arrived today, Tuesday morning, in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

The agency's media office said in a brief statement that the visit comes to "discuss issues of common security concern and strengthen cooperation and coordination between Baghdad and Erbil."

Upon his arrival in Erbil, Al-Asadi met with the region's Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed.

As by Sinjar agreement concluded last October, the Regional and Federal government are working to establish security centers for joint coordination in the disputed areas to counter the movements and activities of ISIS, which escalated recently after the withdrawal of the Peshmerga and Asayish forces from those areas in 2017.