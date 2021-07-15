The head of the Board of Commissioners did not resign, Iraq’s Election Commission affirms

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Election Commission denied on Thursday, the resignation of the head of the Board of Commissioners, Judge Jalil Adnan Khalaf, hours after the leader of the Sadrist movement, decided to boycott the elections.

The commission said in a statement, "The Chairman and members of the Board of Commissioners affirm their commitment to holding the elections of the Iraqi Council of Representatives on the scheduled date on October 10, 2021."

It’s noteworthy that Judge Khalaf was nominated by the Sadrist movement as the head of the board of commissioners as a result of the disagreements among the political parties.

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced today that he will boycott the Iraqi Parliamentary elections, scheduled to take place next October.

"To preserve and save what is left of the homeland that was and still burning because of corrupt people, I inform you that I will not participate in these elections. The homeland is more important than anything else", Al-Sadr said in a televised speech today.

Al-Sadr added, "I have nothing to do with anyone who is part of the current and next governments. If anyone claims belonging to us, the al-Sadr family, then he is either a negligent or a corrupt person."

He said during his announcement, "What is happening in Iraq is a plan to humiliate the people."

The Sairoon bloc, led by al-Sadr, won the parliamentary elections in 2018, with 54 seats.

Al-Sadr had announced that his "Sadr bloc" would seek to head the next government.

However, after the boycott decision, the political body of the Sadrist movement informed Shafaq News Agency, "all the candidates of the Sadrist bloc in Baghdad and the other governorates were told to withdraw from the election race.