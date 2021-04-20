Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-20T12:25:52+0000
The head of al-Hal party to be released within the next two days, Source

Shafaq News / A source revealed on Tuesday that the head of al-Hal party, Jamal al-Karboli will be released on bail within the next two days.

The source, who asked to be anonymous, said al-Karboli will be banned from traveling until the investigations are completed.

A special security force arrested last Sunday, the head of al-Hal party, Jamal al-Karboli.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Karboli and his brother, Loay, were apprehended in al-Yarmouk area, Baghdad, at dawn on charges of corruption.

The source said that the operation was orchestrated by the Anti-Corruption Commission after obtaining arrest warrants from the Judiciary.

