The government has not been informed of the reduction of American diplomats number, a source reveals

Shafaq News / An informed government source revealed on Thursday that the American embassy in Baghdad has reduced the number of its diplomats due to security threats, and fears that it will be targeted in a qualitative operation on the anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "The Iraqi government, until now, has not been officially informed about the reduction”.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous stated, "many employees in the US embassy in Baghdad travel by the end of each year to spend Christmas holidays with their families”, noting, "this reduction is temporary.”