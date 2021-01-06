The government has failed to resolve the issue of displaced people, Iraqi MP says

Shafaq News / A member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, Naim Al-Kaoud, accused the federal government of failing to resolve the issue of the displaced and compensate the victims of terrorist and military operations.

Al-Kaoud considered in an interview with Shafaq News agency that "the state is weak because it has not yet been able to return all displaced families to their areas. The Prime Minister is supposed to fulfill his promises and find appropriate solutions that would return the displaced to their areas and close this file completely."

He pointed out that the Jurf al-Sakhr sub-district's previous residents are still "homeless" and scattered across Kurdistan's governorates and Al-Anbar, and there is no convincing reason to keep them away from their homelands instead of staying in the camps during the cold season.