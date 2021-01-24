The government failed to respond to security threats hinted by the Intelligence a priori, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-24T12:57:51+0000

Shafaq News / On Sunday, a member of the Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, Naim Al-Kaoud, revealed that the Iraqi intelligence services had informed the government authorities of plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Baghdad, indicating that the government failed to deal seriously with the matter. Al-Kaoud told with Shafaq News agency, "the government did not take seriously the intelligence that indicated ISIS's intention to carry out terrorist attacks in populated areas." Al-Kaoud added, "the Parliamentary Security Committee is awaiting clarifications from the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, about the telegrams submitted by the security services about terrorist threats days before the tragedy of Tayaran Square, as well as the government's military spokesman, Major General Yahya Rasul, about the two suicide bombers who have killed themselves upon being chased by security forces."

related

Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Date: 2020-10-25 10:25:30

Iraqi Parliament to summon the chairman of NCMC

Date: 2021-01-19 15:05:58

A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-11-16 16:45:06

The parliament requests a report on the first presidency's advisors

Date: 2020-12-13 11:40:18

The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Date: 2020-11-01 13:39:18

The Iraqi Parliament finishes reading the anti-cybercrime law

Date: 2020-11-23 14:52:15

Iraqi Parliament approves the law of funding the elections

Date: 2020-12-17 18:36:33

The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-01-11 14:06:40