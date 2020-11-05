Report

The forensic medicine department in Baghdad received 106 bodies last October

Shafaq News / An Iraqi medical source said on Thursday that the forensic medicine department in the capital, Baghdad, received 106 bodies of citizens killed in various accidents during last October.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the department received 39 bodies of people who died from a gunshot wound, 26 bodies of others who died as a result of electric shock, and 34 bodies of citizens who died in fires accidents." 

"The department received 7 other bodies of Arabs and foreigners, and an investigation is ongoing to find out the causes of their death", the source added.

