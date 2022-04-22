The food security bill will receive majority approval, source says 

Shafaq News / A reliable source revealed to Shafaq News agency on Friday that most representatives may vote to approve the food security bill after amending some of its articles.

The source said that most political parties that opposed approving the bill changed their position, and presented their remarks to amend the law, after they were convinced that doing so serves the people's interests.

He added that the huge revenues the country received when oil prices surged must be spent in legal ways, such as the food security bill.

According to the source, the bill, if it gets amended, will replace the budget bill, noting that it will only be put in force for one year, due to the political parties' failure to form a government.