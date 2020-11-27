The flag of Iraq flies in Sinjar

Shafaq News / the Iraqi authorities began today Friday implementing phases of Sinjar agreement.

To remove any sort of divisive symbols, the Federal Police removed the flags of all military parties including those of the Popular Mobilization Forces, the Sinjar Resistance Units.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that security authorities kept the Iraqi flag on those headquarters.

As a part of the agreement, Specialist units of the Federal Police had arrived earlier in Sinjar.

Sununi district director told Shafaq News agency, “federal Police, Brigade 72 forces stationed in Umm Theban sector in Sinjar, and other deployed on the border with Syria."

The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the full return of its people in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) welcomed the deal later, saying it marked a first step in the right direction and expressed hope that it would pave the way for a better future.