The first winners in the Iraqi elections meet in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-04T20:21:47+0000
The first winners in the Iraqi elections meet in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, met on Thursday, the leader of the "Progress" Party, Muhammad al-Halbousi, in the capital, Baghdad.

The meeting is the first between the two sides after the parliamentary elections in which the "Sadr bloc" came first (73 seats) and the "Progress" second (38 seats), according to preliminary results.

A source in Al-Halbousi's office told Shafaq News Agency that the Parliament Speaker received Al-Sadr in his office in Baghdad.

No further details were disclosed.

