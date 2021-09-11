Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The first school opens at Al-Hout prison

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-11T17:24:11+0000
The first school opens at Al-Hout prison

Shafaq News/ The administration of Nasiriyah Central Prison (Al-Hout Prison) announced today, Saturday, a literacy school in prison. 

 The director of the Prison, Hussein Benya, said in a statement, "according to the law about the right of every inmate to learn and to continue studies during his sentence, today, for the first time, we open at the Nasiriyah  Prison a Literacy Center to teach inmates at the basic level and for no less than three months.”

 He added, "the center also included classes for the fifth and sixth grade, and inmates can also complete intermediate and secondary schools."

 The prison director indicated that "the inmate will be granted a certificate (to practice a profession) from the Ministry of Education / the Executive Authority for Literacy."

related

Al-Hout swallows a 45 years old inmate

Date: 2021-04-28 14:14:48
Al-Hout swallows a 45 years old inmate

A new death case registered in Nasiriyah prison

Date: 2021-05-28 09:45:39
A new death case registered in Nasiriyah prison

Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from Tuberculosis

Date: 2021-08-01 08:23:01
Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from Tuberculosis

Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease

Date: 2021-08-21 17:42:13
Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease

Six inmates on death row executed in al-Hout today 

Date: 2021-08-30 12:50:09
Six inmates on death row executed in al-Hout today 

Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease

Date: 2021-09-02 11:40:39
Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease