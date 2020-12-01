The first phase of the Sinjar agreement comes into effect

Shafaq News / Haydar Shesho, the military official in the Peshmerga forces in Sinjar district, confirmed on Tuesday that the first stage of the Sinjar agreement has been implemented, indicating that all armed parties will leave the city except for one faction.

Shesho told Shafaq News agency that a meeting was held today with the 20th division of the army in the presence of all armed parties, and achieved an agreement on the withdrawal of all armed parties from the city center of Sinjar, except for the "Asayish Sinjar" faction that has not left until now and is likely to evacuate its headquarters after reaching an agreement with the army.

He added that the second phase will begin after the implementation of the first phase by removing all armed parties from within the district centers and residential complexes.

For his part, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Kamel Al-Shammari, announced that the West Nineveh Operations Command, at dawn today, redistribution the duties and responsibilities to achieve security and stability to prepare a suitable climate for the returning displaced citizens.

On Friday, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents before the Peshmerga forces liberated it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd invaded the region due to the tension between the region and the federal government against the backdrop of the independence referendum in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which operates from Duhok governorate.

The anti-Ankara PKK also formed a faction loyal to it there, called the "Sinjar Protection Units" and receives salaries from the Iraqi government as a faction under the umbrella of Al-Hashd Al-Shaab.

Turkey over the past few months have been carrying daily artillery and aerial attacks on the border areas of Kurdistan Region under the pretext of the presence of Kurdistan workers Party there. However, the party rejects the repeated calls from Kurdistan Regional Government to leave the region which impedes the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.