The first COVID-20 case registered in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-11T16:23:49+0000
The first COVID-20 case registered in Iraq

Shafaq News / Political analyst Ibrahim Al-Sumaida'i announced that he contracted the new strain of COVID-19, to be the first person in Iraq to catch it.

Al-Sumaida'i said in a tweet, "the problem is that the virus does not appear in all Iraqi PCR tests, and therefore the Iraqi Ministry of Health must update its devices."

Al-Sumaida'i added, "I am in the final recovery phase and in the process of obtaining complete immunity against the virus, but it is my duty as a citizen to publish this news so that the Ministry of Health monitors the COVID-20 new infections."

