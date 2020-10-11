The financial crisis will not affect the date of the elections, Al-Kadhimi's advisor says

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister’s Advisor for Elections Affairs, Abdul Hussein Al-Hindawi, said on Sunday that it is unlikely that the financial crisis will have any influence on the date of the upcoming elections.

Iraq is facing a financial crisis elicited by the drop in crude oil prices in the global markets due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The specter of this crisis sheds its shadows on the salaries and entitlements of millions of workers in the public sectors.

Al-Hindawi told Shafaq News agency, "the date of the early elections is 6/6/2021. There are special financial allocations for these elections", indicating, "these allocations are scheduled in advance and the Iraqi government will provide all the requirements, especially the financial ones. It instructed the Ministry of Finance to provide that funds".

"There is a financial balance in advance to hold the elections", he continues, "the financial crisis will not be an obstacle to holding early elections in Iraq and it will be held on time".

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced that the parliamentary elections will take place on June 6, 2021, pledging to provide international monitoring of the electoral process.

The international community welcomed this step and pledged to support the elections and work for its success. However, the political blocs are still divided over the date and the mechanisms for conducting the elections.



