Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The final election results will be announced by the end of the current week, IHEC says 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-21T13:51:21+0000
The final election results will be announced by the end of the current week, IHEC says 

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq revealed today that the final election results will be announced by the end of the current week.

 Imad Jamil, a member of IHEC's media team, told Shafaq News agency, "The appeals submitted by the electoral judiciary to the commission reached 1,436."

"The commission is working to finalize all appeals and announce the final results of the elections by the end of the current week."

 The Sadrist bloc led by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, while Takadum movement headed by Muhammad al-Halbousi came second with 37 seats. The State of Law coalition came third with 34 seats, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party obtained 34 seats, according to preliminary results.

 Shiite forces, led by Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq and Kata'ib Hezbollah, are objecting to the election results, and their supporters have been on an open sit-in for about a month now, near the Green Zone, in an attempt to pressure the Iraqi authorities to manually recount votes.

related

Demonstrators called to trial the head and members of the Board of Commissioners

Date: 2021-10-20 17:06:26
Demonstrators called to trial the head and members of the Board of Commissioners

President Salih to convene with the blocs contesting the election results

Date: 2021-10-26 14:42:43
President Salih to convene with the blocs contesting the election results

Preliminary info: State of Law coalition and the Sadrist bloc take the lead in the election results

Date: 2021-10-08 20:15:33
Preliminary info: State of Law coalition and the Sadrist bloc take the lead in the election results

IHEC: the election results will be announced soon

Date: 2021-10-10 17:27:51
IHEC: the election results will be announced soon

IHEC: +9 million cast their votes yesterday; voter turnout 41%

Date: 2021-10-11 17:08:56
IHEC: +9 million cast their votes yesterday; voter turnout 41%

IHEC: uncounted ballots might change the results

Date: 2021-10-11 19:54:24
IHEC: uncounted ballots might change the results

Shafaq News Agency published new results of the Iraqi Elections

Date: 2021-10-13 08:29:04
Shafaq News Agency published new results of the Iraqi Elections

Supporters of Shiite blocs block a main road in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-10-18 13:56:03
Supporters of Shiite blocs block a main road in Kirkuk