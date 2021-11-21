The final election results will be announced by the end of the current week, IHEC says 

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq revealed today that the final election results will be announced by the end of the current week.

Imad Jamil, a member of IHEC's media team, told Shafaq News agency, "The appeals submitted by the electoral judiciary to the commission reached 1,436."

"The commission is working to finalize all appeals and announce the final results of the elections by the end of the current week."

The Sadrist bloc led by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, while Takadum movement headed by Muhammad al-Halbousi came second with 37 seats. The State of Law coalition came third with 34 seats, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party obtained 34 seats, according to preliminary results.

Shiite forces, led by Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq and Kata'ib Hezbollah, are objecting to the election results, and their supporters have been on an open sit-in for about a month now, near the Green Zone, in an attempt to pressure the Iraqi authorities to manually recount votes.