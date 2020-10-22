The federal government not to take side in the disputed area with Erbil

Shafaq News / The Ministries of Interior and Defense must not take sides in the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad, especially Kirkuk. Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Bashir Al-Haddad said on Thursday in a press conference in Erbil.

Al-Haddad added, "We call on the Kurdish leadership to give priority in discussions with Baghdad to the disputed areas issue, especially Kirkuk to trying to solve the outstanding problems of these areas."

"We recommended the federal Ministers of Defense and Interior to direct the security forces not to take side with anyone in Kirkuk."

For her part, Jwan Rozhbayani, head of the Kurdish Regions outside Kurdistan Committee, said, "This meeting represents the first step of coordination with Kurdish representatives in the Iraqi parliament, which will help to stop the violations on the Kurdish lands in Kirkuk and the disputed areas."