The federal budget to be passed next week, Parliamentary source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-06T16:12:56+0000
The federal budget to be passed next week, Parliamentary source

Shafaq News/ A source in the Iraqi parliament said on Saturday that the federal budget law for 2021 might be on the agenda of next Thursday's session, hinting at a near resolution to the disputes revolving around this issue.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Federal budget might find its way finally to the Council's agenda with the near resolution of the Federal Budget law, as four out of Six controversial paragraphs in the latter were settled.

The Iraqi parliament held a session earlier today, Saturday, to discuss the tabled articles in the Federal Court Law.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency that the presidency of the parliament held a meeting with the heads of parliamentary blocs and the legal Committee to discuss the six remaining articles in the Federal Court Law.

The source added the parliament didn't vote on six articles on last Thursday's session.

Parliament sources told Shafaq News Agency that parliamentary blocs agreed on passing the federal budget law in return for voting on the Federal Court Law.

