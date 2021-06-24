The family of late activist Ihab al-Wazni discloses the details of its meeting with Plasschaert

Shafaq News/ Ali Jawad al-Wazni said today that the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, discussed with his family, during her visit to their home in Karbala, the file of the demonstrators' assassinations file, including his brother, activist Ihab al-Wazni. Ali Al-Wazni told Shafaq News Agency, "We told Hennis-Plasschaert that we were not informed of the progress of the investigation into my brother's killing. She promised to transfer this matter to the concerned authorities and prepare a report for the United Nations." "We ask the United Nations to pressure the government to reveal the killers of the demonstrators, including my brother, Ihab," he added. The assassination of the Iraqi activist, Ihab al-Wazni, sparked widespread anger in the country, as the activist was killed in an armed attack on May 9, in Karbala city.

