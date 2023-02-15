The family of abducted environmental activist says media reports about his release are uncertain

Shafaq News/ The fate of environmental activist Jasem al-Asadi remains unknown to his family despite media reports claiming he has been released, his brother, Nadhem, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency.

"We have no idea if he was released or not. We were not able to see or talk to him. We knew about his release from the media, but there is no official confirmation," his brother said.

"We do not know if it's true or not. There is no direct or indirect contact with him," he added.

Media reports claimed that al-Asadi, who was abducted in early February, was released today after two weeks of forced disappearance.

On February 5th, al-Asadi was traveling on the road leading to southern Iraq when a group of unknown armed persons handcuffed him and drove him away to an unknown destination.

Since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, al-Asadi has emerged as a leading environmental activist and expert, focusing mainly on Iraq's southern marshlands.

He founded the NGO Nature Iraq in the southern Dhi Qar governorate, which is known for its vast marshland.

Al-Asadi has become one of the few specialists in this field and the main trusted source for researchers and media.

He has been campaigning for more water to be released to the marshland and its inhabitants, launching the National Campaign to Save the Marshes with other activists and marsh residents late last year.

He has blamed the government for not drawing up the plans needed to save the marshes from the effects of climate change.

Some Iraqis have condemned the news, describing the kidnapping as "shocking" and "horrible", and demanding his immediate release.