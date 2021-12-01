Report

The fact-finding committee on the Green Zone demonstrations discloses new details today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-01T17:25:01+0000
The fact-finding committee on the Green Zone demonstrations discloses new details today

Shafaq News/ The fact-finding committee on the Green Zone demonstrations disclosed new details today.

The committee said in a press conference held in Baghdad, "We wrote more than 200 testimonies about the events in the vicinity of the Green Zone and checked surveillance cameras. We found out that there were no orders to disperse the demonstrators."

It stressed that the events resulted in two deaths and 70 minor to mild injuries, and a few serious ones.

The committee denied reports about security leaders' orders to disperse the demonstrators.

"The papers related to the events have been referred to the Supreme Judicial Council", noting, "al-Hashd al-Shaabi units played an important role in calming the situation."

It is noteworthy that some political blocs rejected the election results and accused the Electoral Commission of tampering manipulation and fraud, and mobilized their supporters to organize demonstrations and sit-ins.

