The electoral districts distribution in Kirkuk is "fair", PUK says

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Kirkuk considered on Thursday the distribution of electoral districts in Kirkuk "fair".

MP of the National Union in Kirkuk, Mariwan Nader, told Shafaq News agency, "The division of electoral districts in Kirkuk is fair and equitable for all the components because it adopts the criteria for geographical convergence and population density".

Nader stressed, "the division took place with the consensus of Kirkuk MPs", adding, "the Iraqi parliament voted to divide Kirkuk into three electoral districts with a total of 12 seats".

Nader expects intense competitions in Kirkuk during the upcoming parliamentary elections due to the recent division and the determination of electoral options within every single electoral district.