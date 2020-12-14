Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The elections will not take place on the scheduled date, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-14T10:54:06+0000
The elections will not take place on the scheduled date, MP says

Shafaq News / The leader of Al-Fatah Alliance, Ghadhanfar Al-Battikh, said today, Monday, that the early elections in Iraq would not take place on the scheduled date and it will be postponed to May 2022.

Al-Battikh said, to Shafaq News Agency, "early elections in Iraq will not take place in June 2021, as the Iraqi government promises. It will be postponed to the end of 2021 for several reasons, including financial and health conditions. However, the real reason is the lack of consensus and agreement on This matter."

"After postponing the elections to the end of 2021, it will be postponed again to May 2022 (the date for the regular elections). They are currently setting for this scenario. There is almost an agreement between influential political forces."

On July 31, 2020, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced that early parliamentary elections will take place on June 6, 2021, and pledged to hold fair elections away from the hegemony of arms.

related

Al-Nasr and Al-Hikma coalitions: we support the early election

Date: 2020-08-01 11:21:43
Al-Nasr and Al-Hikma coalitions: we support the early election

A Sunni front: Iraq to collapse after the elections

Date: 2020-08-15 11:52:54
A Sunni front: Iraq to collapse after the elections

Iraqi MP: some blocs intend to rig the upcoming elections

Date: 2020-12-08 09:49:51
Iraqi MP: some blocs intend to rig the upcoming elections

The Iraqi legal committee: Al-Kadhimi has no authority to set the elections date

Date: 2020-08-01 11:51:12
The Iraqi legal committee: Al-Kadhimi has no authority to set the elections date

Al-Sistani to hold fair elections

Date: 2020-09-14 06:56:06
Al-Sistani to hold fair elections

Mulla Talal: the parliament to adopt the election law

Date: 2020-08-03 06:21:21
Mulla Talal: the parliament to adopt the election law

Al-Sumaidaie threatens to issue a Fatwa prohibiting participation in the elections

Date: 2020-10-09 15:10:37
Al-Sumaidaie threatens to issue a Fatwa prohibiting participation in the elections

Mulla Talal to Shafaq news: to guide the government to early elections

Date: 2020-08-04 13:04:17
Mulla Talal to Shafaq news: to guide the government to early elections