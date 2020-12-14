The elections will not take place on the scheduled date, MP says

Shafaq News / The leader of Al-Fatah Alliance, Ghadhanfar Al-Battikh, said today, Monday, that the early elections in Iraq would not take place on the scheduled date and it will be postponed to May 2022.

Al-Battikh said, to Shafaq News Agency, "early elections in Iraq will not take place in June 2021, as the Iraqi government promises. It will be postponed to the end of 2021 for several reasons, including financial and health conditions. However, the real reason is the lack of consensus and agreement on This matter."

"After postponing the elections to the end of 2021, it will be postponed again to May 2022 (the date for the regular elections). They are currently setting for this scenario. There is almost an agreement between influential political forces."

On July 31, 2020, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced that early parliamentary elections will take place on June 6, 2021, and pledged to hold fair elections away from the hegemony of arms.