Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The dismissed Head of al-Rifai district: the people wants me, and I am staying

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-24T15:23:51+0000
The dismissed Head of al-Rifai district: the people wants me, and I am staying

Shafaq News/ The dismissed Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai district, Kadhem al-Fayad, revolted against the decision of the interim governor of Dhi Qar, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, despite replacing him.

Al-Fayad said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the decision to dismiss was orchestrated without consulting the people of al-Rifai district."

"The locals reject my dismissal. As long as the people and the tribe elders stand by me, I will not surrender my post. I am here. Walking away from my duty is a betrayal to the people who entrusted me with it."

"The appointed Deputy Commissioner forged a stamp and issued some falsified orders by now. However, the original stamp is with me."

"Some demonstrators, who support the current Deputy Commissioner, and they are a few, for some reason turned on us despite supporting and burning the streets for us before."

Al-Fayad denied fueling the protests, "only the people's support for me prompted them to do that."

The people of al-Rifai stormed the streets of the district after the interim governor of Dhi Qar dismissed al-Fayad and appointed Ammar al-Rikabi in lieu.

related

More than 40 people were wounded in Dhi Qar demonstrations

Date: 2021-02-27 16:56:52
More than 40 people were wounded in Dhi Qar demonstrations

Level "C" security alert near the Appeal court

Date: 2021-02-07 09:27:58
Level "C" security alert near the Appeal court

The preparations for Pope’s visit to Dhi Qar are at an advanced stage, Source

Date: 2021-02-23 17:49:44
The preparations for Pope’s visit to Dhi Qar are at an advanced stage, Source

Iraqi authorities suspend +100 arrest warrants against activists in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-14 16:47:01
Iraqi authorities suspend +100 arrest warrants against activists in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators in Dhi Qar demand job opportunities and better services

Date: 2020-08-18 08:27:47
Demonstrators in Dhi Qar demand job opportunities and better services

Dhi Qar archeological wealth equals France's and Italy's combined, expert says

Date: 2021-02-28 15:57:19
Dhi Qar archeological wealth equals France's and Italy's combined, expert says

Clashes renew in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2021-02-26 13:04:07
Clashes renew in Dhi Qar governorate

Activists and demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-29 13:20:16
Activists and demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar