The dismissed Head of al-Rifai district: the people wants me, and I am staying

Shafaq News/ The dismissed Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai district, Kadhem al-Fayad, revolted against the decision of the interim governor of Dhi Qar, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, despite replacing him.

Al-Fayad said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the decision to dismiss was orchestrated without consulting the people of al-Rifai district."

"The locals reject my dismissal. As long as the people and the tribe elders stand by me, I will not surrender my post. I am here. Walking away from my duty is a betrayal to the people who entrusted me with it."

"The appointed Deputy Commissioner forged a stamp and issued some falsified orders by now. However, the original stamp is with me."

"Some demonstrators, who support the current Deputy Commissioner, and they are a few, for some reason turned on us despite supporting and burning the streets for us before."

Al-Fayad denied fueling the protests, "only the people's support for me prompted them to do that."

The people of al-Rifai stormed the streets of the district after the interim governor of Dhi Qar dismissed al-Fayad and appointed Ammar al-Rikabi in lieu.