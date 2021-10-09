The disappeared journalist returns home after 24 hours

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-09T16:10:02+0000

Shafaq News/ Ali Abdul-Zahra, the journalist who disappeared on Thursday downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has returned to his residence in al-Sadr city after 48 hours. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Abdul-Zahra was "confused and frightened" upon his return and did not name the party that abducted him. Earlier today, a group of Iraqi journalists called on the security authorities to disclose the fate of their colleague Ali Abdul-Zahra who disappeared two days ago downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in mysterious circumstances. A press release of al-Nahar Foundation for Culture and Media said, "we demand the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to disclose the fate of the director of Sama News Agency, Journalist Ali Abdul-Zahra, who disappeared amid mysterious circumstances last Thursday." The chief of the Foundation, Hasan Jomaa, expressed concerns over the "mystery" of Abdul-Zahra's disappearance. Sources close to Abdul-Zahra said that his mobile phones were last seen online at 10 pm on Thursday. He was last spotted in al-Karrada area on his way to his residence in the Sadr city. No trace has been found to Abdul-Zahra in hospitals and police stations, they said, security authorities were informed and they pledged to start an investigation into the incident.

related