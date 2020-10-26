Iraq News

The demonstrators end Al-Tahrir sit-in and remove the tents

Date: 2020-10-26T14:45:49+0000
Shafaq News / Shafaq News Agency reporter said that the sit-in in Al-Tahrir had ended and a large number of tents were removed from the square.

Pictures obtained by Shafaq News agency showed protesters removing the tents that had been pitched for a year.

Since November 2019, hundreds of demonstrators decided to sit in Al-Tahrir Square to demand uncovering the killers of the demonstrators, approving the election law, holding the corrupt accountable. The protests resulted in the resignation of Adel Abdul Mahdi's government in early December.

