The decisions to boycott the elections have no legal value, IHEC spokesperson says 

Shafaq News/ The Electoral Commission in Iraq said that the decisions to boycott the elections have no legal value beyond the official deadline of withdrawing from the elections.

Commission spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalay said in a statement, "There is no legal value for the decisions of those who withdrew from the elections race beyond the official deadline of withdrawing from the elections (June 20).

Earlier today, the "Iraqi Tribune" announced dropping out of October parliamentary elections, a spokesperson of the congress aligned with the leader of the Iraqi National Accord, Ayad Allawi, said on Wednesday.

In a press conference held today in Baghdad, the vice president of the "Iraqi Tribune", Judge Wael Abdul Latif, said, "We, the Iraqi Tribune, announce our outspoken and frank stance of withdrawal and Boycotting the elections."

Abdul Latif anticipated "diminishing voters turnout" and "a council that is incompetent enough to cope with the tremendous challenges that will give birth to a week and vulnerable government."